Crowne Plaza Jeddah Hotel Launches Weekly Theme Nights At Al Zahra Restaurant
Date
9/16/2024 5:24:37 AM
Crowne Plaza Jeddah has unveiled irresistible themed dining experiences at Al Zahra Restaurant, offering an indulgent selection of international and regional favorites.
Every evening, Al Zahra Restaurant hosts a unique themed night, ensuring a diverse culinary journey throughout the week. Guests can enjoy live cooking stations and a vibrant ambiance as they explore flavors from around the world.
Additionally, whether you are looking for a hearty breakfast, a sumptuous international lunch, or a delectable dinner, Al Zahra Restaurant promises to satisfy every craving with a wide variety of tempting options.
Weekly Theme Nights
International Night
Discover a world of flavors at Al Zahra Restaurant as you savor delicacies from across the globe. From delicious mains to delectable desserts, our diverse selection is sure to satisfy every palate
Every Saturday & Monday SAR 209 + 15% VAT
7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Al Zahra Restaurant
Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.
Terms & Conditions Apply
For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276
Saudi Theme Night Indulge in the rich flavors of Saudi Arabia with our special Saudi Theme Night featuring exquisite local delicacies. Every Friday SAR 219 + 15% VAT 7:00 PM - 11:30 PM Al Zahra Restaurant
Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.
Terms & Conditions Apply
For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276
Asian Night
Spice up your night with the best of Asian cuisine and indulge in a feast of flavours. Discover the rich and diverse cultures of Asia through a variety of popular Asian dishes enlivened by beautiful décor and music at Al Zahra Restaurant.
Every Wednesday SAR 219 + 15% VAT 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Al Zahra Restaurant Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.
Terms & Conditions Apply
For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276
Seafood Night
From sea to plate, a taste so great It's a seafood fiesta at Crowne Plaza Jeddah! Indulge with fresh sea treasures and come to enjoy our lavish Seafood Night buffet!
Every Thursday
SAR 239 + 15% VAT 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Al Zahra Restaurant
Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.
Terms & Conditions Apply
For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276
BBQ Night
Fire up your taste buds at our BBQ Night at Al Zahra Restaurant. Dive into a spread of grilled goodness and enjoy a fantastic evening at Al Zahra Restaurant.
Every Sunday
SAR 219 + 15% VAT From 7 pm to 11 pm Al Zahra Restaurant
Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.
Terms & Conditions Apply
For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276
Italian Night
Indulge in the best of Italy right here at Crowne Plaza Jeddah! Our Italian Night at Al Zahra Restaurant is filled with mouth-watering dishes and delightful vibes.
Every Tuesday
SR 219 + 15% VAT From 7:00pm - 11:00pm Al Zahra Restaurant
Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.
Terms & Conditions Apply
For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276
