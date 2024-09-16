Crowne Plaza Jeddah Hotel Launches Weekly Theme Nights At Al Zahra Restaurant

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Crowne Plaza Jeddah has unveiled irresistible themed dining experiences at Al Zahra Restaurant, offering an indulgent selection of international and regional favorites.



Every evening, Al Zahra Restaurant hosts a unique themed night, ensuring a diverse journey throughout the week. Guests can enjoy live cooking stations and a vibrant ambiance as they explore flavors from around the world.



Additionally, whether you are looking for a hearty breakfast, a sumptuous international lunch, or a delectable dinner, Al Zahra Restaurant promises to satisfy every craving with a wide variety of tempting options.



Weekly Theme Nights



International Night



Discover a world of flavors at Al Zahra Restaurant as you savor delicacies from across the globe. From delicious mains to delectable desserts, our diverse selection is sure to satisfy every palate



Every Saturday & Monday SAR 209 + 15% VAT



7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Al Zahra Restaurant



Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.



Terms & Conditions Apply



For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276



Saudi Theme Night Indulge in the rich flavors of Saudi Arabia with our special Saudi Theme Night featuring exquisite local delicacies. Every Friday SAR 219 + 15% VAT 7:00 PM - 11:30 PM Al Zahra Restaurant



Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.



Terms & Conditions Apply



For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276



Asian Night



Spice up your night with the best of Asian cuisine and indulge in a feast of flavours. Discover the rich and diverse cultures of Asia through a variety of popular Asian dishes enlivened by beautiful décor and music at Al Zahra Restaurant.



Every Wednesday SAR 219 + 15% VAT 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Al Zahra Restaurant Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.



Terms & Conditions Apply



For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276



Seafood Night



From sea to plate, a taste so great It's a seafood fiesta at Crowne Plaza Jeddah! Indulge with fresh sea treasures and come to enjoy our lavish Seafood Night buffet!



Every Thursday



SAR 239 + 15% VAT 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Al Zahra Restaurant



Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.



Terms & Conditions Apply



For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276



BBQ Night



Fire up your taste buds at our BBQ Night at Al Zahra Restaurant. Dive into a spread of grilled goodness and enjoy a fantastic evening at Al Zahra Restaurant.



Every Sunday



SAR 219 + 15% VAT From 7 pm to 11 pm Al Zahra Restaurant



Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.



Terms & Conditions Apply



For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276



Italian Night



Indulge in the best of Italy right here at Crowne Plaza Jeddah! Our Italian Night at Al Zahra Restaurant is filled with mouth-watering dishes and delightful vibes.



Every Tuesday



SR 219 + 15% VAT From 7:00pm - 11:00pm Al Zahra Restaurant



Children under 6 years dine free and those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount.



Terms & Conditions Apply



For Reservations Mobile + WhatsApp: +966 55 289 3276

