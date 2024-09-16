UWC President Meets With Chief Of Ukrainian Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the Ukrainian World (UWC), Paul Grod, and Director of the 'Unite with Ukraine' initiative, Andrew Potichnyi, held a meeting with Chief of the Main Directorate of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, during which the parties summarized the successful results of the cooperation between HUR and UWC from February 2022 to September 2024.

This is posted on the UWC website , Ukrinform saw.

According to the report, the total aid provided during this period amounted to 72

million UAH (1.75 million USD), significantly supporting numerous projects benefiting Ukraine's defense intelligence structure.

General Budanov expressed his gratitude to the global Ukrainian Diaspora for their support.“This is a war of attrition. We must do everything to prevent the level of support for Ukraine from decreasing,” emphasized Ukraine's intelligence chief.

At the meeting, the UWC announced a new aid package totaling 46 million UAH (1.1

million USD). This package includes critical tactical medical supplies such as 4,500 Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK), Saros 3000 Portable oxygen concentrator systems, NAR Quantum blood and fluid warming systems, 4,000 CAT 7 Gen tourniquets, and much more.

The aid package, coordinated with the head of the Medical Services of Defense Intelligence and has already been contracted for delivery in October 2024 bringing the UWC's total contributions to HUR up to 118 million UAH since the beginning of the full scale invasion.

Another main topic of discussion was the valuable potential contributions of UWC and its partner network to the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War under the leadership of Lieutenant General Budanov. The parties explored the critical role that UWC could play in the headquarters to effectively assist Ukraine in returning prisoners of war.

Additionally, the discussion covered in detail the strategic planning of future projects between the UWC and HUR, particularly in the high-tech unmanned aviation and drone systems sectors. The UWC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting HUR by cooperating and collaborating with a newly formed special purpose unit of the Main Directorate of Defense Intelligence.

Paul Grod was awarded the medal 'For Assistance to Ukraine's Military Intelligence, 2nd Class' for the significant UWC contributions to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence units. President Grod accepted the award on behalf of the global Ukrainian diaspora, acknowledging every donor's vital role in the UWC's mission to bring unequivocal Ukrainian victory one step closer.

The meeting concluded with a heartfelt and symbolic exchange of gifts, underscoring the warmth and deep camaraderie between HUR and the UWC.

As a reminder, President of the UWC Paul Grod made a working trip to Dobropillia, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts in Donetsk region, as well as Izium and Kharkiv, in order to deliver aid to the Ukrainian military.