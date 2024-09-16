Man Prefers Gangajal Instead Of Taking Showers Wife Files For Divorce: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Uttar Pradesh man's peculiar bathing habits have become a reason for trouble for his wife. The newly wedded couple is on the verge of separation after the wife raised objections against her husband's aversion to bathing. According to an India Today report, the man doesn't bathe daily and prefers to shower nearly once or twice a month. However, the report added, he sprinkles Gangajal once in a week for purification.

Newlywed Rajes is a Uttar Pradesh resident who sprinkles himself with Gangajal, water from river Ganga, once every week and prefers to bathe twice a month, reported Hindustan Times citing an India Today report. After being insisted on by his wife, Rajesh started bathing six times in nearly a month.

Improper body hygiene leaves the man in question with an intolerable body odour. Fed up with his husband, the woman approached the family counselling centre in Agra and said that she couldn't live with a man with such poor hygiene. The issue also led to an altercation between the couple, followed by which the woman started living with her parents.

The matter worsened when the woman's family filed a police complaint accusing her husband's family of dowry harassment. The family also sought a divorce. The police tried to reconcile the two. The husband also agreed to improve his personal hygiene. But the woman remained adamant on her decision and didn't agree to start living with her husband. The couple will reportedly appear at the counselling centre next week for the case.