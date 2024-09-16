Methanol Institute Announces New Brussels Team To Drive European Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is excited to announce the appointment of a dynamic new team to lead its European operations from its Brussels office. Effective immediately, the team will be spearheaded by Tim Eestermans as Managing Director Europe, Dr. Richard Burchill as Director for Research Strategy & Knowledge Exchange Europe, and Rik Servais as Director for Affairs & Institutional Strategy Europe.Their primary focus will be on strengthening MI's engagement with European Union institutions and managing MI's relationship with the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Notably, MI has recently achieved Consultative Status with the IMO, marking a significant milestone for the organization.The newly appointed team, that will report to MI's Brussels-based COO Alexander Döll, brings a wealth of expertise and experience to MI's European operations. Tim Eestermans is a seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience in governmental and corporate settings across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Dr. Richard Burchill is a renowned expert in international and EU law, with nearly 30 years of experience in navigating international organizations, including the UN system. Rik Servais offers over 20 years of specialized knowledge in EU government relations, having worked at the heart of EU decision-making in Brussels.In welcoming the new team, Gregory Dolan, CEO of the Methanol Institute, stated:“We are thrilled to introduce the new leadership team for our Brussels office. Their extensive experience and deep expertise will be invaluable as we continue to foster critical relationships within the European Union and the International Maritime Organization. Their leadership marks a new chapter for MI, and we are confident that their combined skills will drive our mission forward with renewed vigor.”Commenting on the new appointments, Ben Iosefa, Methanex executive and chair of the MI Board of Directors, said: ''The European Union plays a pivotal role in shaping regulatory and policy frameworks that impact the global methanol industry. Our new team in Brussels is uniquely positioned to enhance our engagement with EU institutions and advocate for policies that support our mission. Their collective expertise will be instrumental in navigating the complex European landscape and advancing our strategic objectives. With our growing membership of 100 global entities, this leadership team will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and amplifying our impact.''This team, seconded from MacroScope Strategies (M2S)-a boutique government affairs firm with offices in The Hague, Berlin, Brussels, and Abu Dhabi-brings additional strategic advantages. M2S is renowned for its expertise in diplomatic support, market intelligence, and geopolitical analysis, assisting multinational entities in navigating complex regulatory and political landscapes. Under this agreement, M2S will also provide monitoring services and scenario-building exercises to support MI's European initiatives.With this new team and strategic partnership, MI will elevate its European operations and further its mission to advance the methanol industry's interests across Europe and beyond.We wish our new team all the best in their positions!About Methanol Institute (MI):MI is the global trade association, representing the world's leading methanol producers and distributors, transporters, shipowners, and technology companies. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C, Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, we serve as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting methanol as a key chemical building block and an alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook.

