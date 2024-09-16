LG Revolutionises Laundry Care With Launch Of New LG Washtower

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: LG is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in home appliances, the LG WashTower, a groundbreaking laundry solution that integrates both a washer and dryer into one sleek, space-saving unit.

Designed for modern lifestyles, the LG WashTower offers unmatched efficiency, advanced features, and a streamlined design, making laundry easier and smarter than ever before.

The LG WashTower is a vertical laundry system that combines the washer and dryer in one unified appliance, offering a space-efficient solution without compromising on capacity or performance.

With LG's state-of-the-art technology, users can expect faster laundry cycles, energy savings, and an intuitive user experience.

Combining a washer and dryer in a space-efficient design while boasting impressive capacities and advanced AI technologies, the LG WashTower is available with either a 27-inch or 24-inch drum, offering a washing load of up to 19kg and a drying load of up to 16kg.

The more compact WashTower model maintains impressive capacity, with 12kg of washing and 10kg of drying, making it an ideal choice for a variety of household, or indeed business, needs.

The WashTower is designed to maximize space, with a compact form that fits in smaller areas without sacrificing capacity or performance.

Ideal for urban living, it helps free up valuable square footage in homes.

Unlike traditional stacked washer-dryer sets, the LG WashTower features a central control panel that's easy to access, eliminating the need to reach up for dryer controls.

Equipped with LG's Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD), the washer detects fabric texture and load size, automatically adjusting the wash motions for optimal care.

The built-in AI also helps reduce cycle times and energy consumption, ensuring a smarter and more efficient laundry process.

The LG WashTower is designed to handle large loads quickly, thanks to TurboWash 360° technology that sprays jets of water in multiple directions, cutting wash time to just 30 minutes.

TurboSteam technology in the dryer helps reduce wrinkles and odors, delivering fresh clothes faster.

With the LG WashTower, consumers can experience a premium laundry system that saves space, time, and energy, all while delivering exceptional cleaning and drying performance.

The LG WashTower integrates seamlessly with LG's ThinQ app, enabling users to control and monitor their laundry from anywhere.

Smart Pairing technology even recommends the optimal drying cycle based on the washer's load, ensuring perfect results every time.

“Goal with the LG WashTower is to redefine what a laundry appliance can be by combining cutting-edge technology with a design that fits seamlessly into any home,” said C. V Rappai, Director & CEO of Video Home & Electronic Center.

“The WashTower is more than just a washer and dryer; it's a complete laundry solution that prioritizes convenience, efficiency, and innovation for today's consumers.”

The LG WashTower is available at leading retailers, Jumbo Electronics, and LG Brand Shops across the State of Qatar