English Model Naomi Campbell Visits Heydar Aliyev Center
9/15/2024 7:17:33 PM
World-famous supermodel Naomi Campbell, who arrived in Baku to
watch the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, visited the Heydar
Aliyev Center.
Azernews reports, citing Day that Campbell
got acquainted with cars, Azerbaijani national clothes, carpets,
and also looked at exhibits reflecting the history and culture of
Azerbaijan, inexhaustible natural resources, centuries-old history,
and cultural heritage of our country.
Recall that on September 15, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Formula 1 President and CEO
Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 consultant Flavio Briatore and
British supermodel Naomi Campbell.
