Dubai Customs Bust Marijuana Smuggling Operation, Seize 54Kg Of Banned Substance

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 4:09 PM

Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 7:41 PM

Dubai uncovered a sophisticated marijuana smuggling technique and foiled the racket that was operational for some time, the authority announced on Sunday.

The banned substance was found concealed in compressed, vacuum-sealed plastic bags. The gang used this method to mask the odour of the marijuana and reduce the volume for easier transport.

These vacuum-packed bundles were then hidden by the smugglers inside cardboard and plastic food product boxes of well-known brands, a tactic aimed at evading detection by blending in with regular consumer goods. The investigation led to the interception of 13 smuggling attempts involving a total of 54 kilograms of marijuana.

The investigating officials uncovered the racket through a series of meticulously planned inspections, exposing a smuggling technique repeatedly used by travellers from a specific Asian country for a long period. The operation marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle against international drug trafficking.

Despite the sophisticated nature of the crime, Dubai Customs inspectors, using advanced detection technology and thorough inspection techniques, were able to identify the smuggling attempts.

The operation highlights the agency's heightened vigilance and world-class capabilities in identifying illicit substances and countering smuggling activities.

