Flooding In Czech Republic Reaches Critical Stage
9/15/2024 3:13:02 PM
Flooding in the Czech Republic has reached a critical stage,
with heavy rainfall and strong winds causing rivers to overflow and
disrupting routine life in many areas of the country,
The Czech regions of Jesenicko in Olomouc and Frydlantsko in
Liberec are among the hardest hit.
The emergency services have been mobilized across the country,
with over 100,000 personnel attempting to manage the escalating
crisis, and heavy rain is expected throughout the day, potentially
worsening the situation.
Earlier on Saturday, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute
issued flood warnings in at least 170 locations across the country,
and more are expected as the flooding situation continues to
worsen.
The severe flood alert, the third-degree state of emergency, is
in effect in approximately 40 locations along various rivers. The
most vulnerable areas are Jesenicko and Frydlantsko, where rivers
have overflowed, flooding homes and streets.
While these regions have been hit the hardest, rising water
levels are also posing threats in other parts of the country.
Over 60,000 households are without power, primarily in northern
Bohemia, where the extreme weather has caused the most devastation.
The ongoing heavy rains and strong winds have intensified the
crisis, particularly in the northern regions, complicating recovery
efforts.
Rail services have been suspended on multiple lines due to
fallen trees and hazardous weather conditions, and some roads are
experiencing severe disruptions because sections are completely
submerged.
