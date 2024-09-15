Zelensky Shows Consequences Of Russia's Strike On Apartment Block In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the Russian air strike, a fire broke out in an apartment building in Kharkiv, resulting in the formation of debris between the 9th and 12th floors. More than 30 people have been injured, including children.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“There is a fire and debris between the 9th and 12th floors. So far, nearly 30 people have been reported injured, including children. All emergency services are involved in rescuing people,” he wrote.

Zelensky thanked everyone who was helping. He stressed,“The world must help us defend ourselves against Russian military aircraft and the dozens of guided aerial bombs that claim Ukrainian lives every day.”

“This terror can be stopped. But to stop it, the fear of making strong, objectively necessary decisions must be overcome. Only decisiveness can bring a just end to this war. It is decisiveness that most effectively protects against terror,” the President stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of September 15, Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv, hitting an apartment block. According to the latest reports, more than 30 people were injured.