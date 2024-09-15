Doha Metro Offers Five Complimentary Journeys Upon Travel Card Registration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro & Lusail Tram announced an offer of five complimentary journeys when registering a Card, starting today, September 15, 2024 until December 15, 2024.

To be eligible for the offer, travelers need to“register their Travel Card between September 15, 2024, and December 15, 2024, and they will automatically receive the five complimentary journeys at the end of the campaign,” as announced on the Doha Metro & Lusail Tram website.

The five complimentary journeys will be valid for three months after activation.

To benefit from the complimentary journeys, the registered Travel Card needs to be activated by tapping into the Doha Metro gate or Lusail Tram validator within one month after the promotion.

How to Register

For Current Users:

- Log in via the website or Qatar Rail app.

- Go to "Manage Travel Card", click "Add Card", then enter the last 11 digits of your Travel Card number.

For New Users:

- Register for an account via the website or the Qatar Rail app.

- Follow the same instructions as current users to add your Travel Card.

Notably, the offer is valid for one Travel Card per registered email and only for newly registered top-up Travel Cards.

It applies to Standard and Goldclub Travel Cards, while it does not apply to Travel Cards with other products (monthly, weekly, or promotional products).

The five complimentary journeys are nonrefundable.