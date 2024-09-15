Human Bocavirus: The Silent Enemy Affecting Panamanian Children

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Although the human bocavirus is not as well-known as others, studies by the Gorgas Institute show that it is already circulating in the country, with a prevalence of 1.4% to 4.4%. And although its name is not so popular, this virus can cause serious respiratory problems, especially in children.



This bug, which mainly affects children under 2 years old, can cause symptoms such as wheezing, conjunctivitis, pneumonia and even worsen cases of asthma.



Discovered in Sweden in 2005, the bocavirus belongs to the Parvoviridae family and is detected not only in the respiratory tract, but also in stool, blood and urine samples, from both children and adults.



The bad news is that, as of yet,

there are no antivirals or vaccines to combat this virus,

so treatment focuses on alleviating symptoms. So, as always, the key to preventing its spread remains good hygiene: washing your hands, covering your cough and disinfecting surfaces.