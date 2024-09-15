E-linking “Sharjah Real Estate” with the Municipal Council of Kalba and Al-Dhaid cities

(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Sharjah, September 2024

At its headquarters, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Municipal Council of Kalba and Al-Dhaid cities. In its details, and as part of the digital transformation strategy in Sharjah, the electronic services will allow inquiries about real estate data, with the aim of facilitating procedures for real estate clients in both cities.

The memorandum was signed by His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, His Excellency Dr. Obaid Al-Zaabi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Kalba, and His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al-Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Municipal Council, in the presence of His Excellency Abdul Aziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, in addition to a number of officials.

This memorandum comes within the framework of allowing Kalba and Al-Dhaid Municipalities to view and inquire about real estate data, and that is through the electronic service (Web Service), where customers in both cities will be able to extract a property statement certificate directly from the municipal council building without the need to visit SRERD’s building.

Moreover, the Department will also provide both Municipal Councils with a detailed explanation about the usage of the system, after getting the names of whoever the Councils deem appropriate among their officials and employees, as they will submit requests for property inquiries electronically to SRERD.

In this context, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi said: “Signing this memorandum comes within our ongoing efforts to facilitate procedures for all real estate clients in the various cities and regions of the emirate. It also comes within the digital transformation strategy adopted by our department, which we seek to implement in a way that achieves digital integration between all entities operating in real estates. We have previously signed similar agreements, and today, we concluded these memorandums to achieve electronic connectivity with the various cities of Sharjah.”

Al-Shamsi also stated that the E-linking projects will provide an integrated business system that encourages investors to benefit from the large promising growth opportunities in Sharjah real estate, and to obtain easy and smooth real estate services at a record speed away from centralization, which saves time and effort, and reflects positively on the level of real estate services provided in the city.”

Moreover, His Excellency pointed out that "The number of electronic certificates for benefiting and inquiring about properties for entities with which cooperation agreements were signed had reached 14,000 Until the end of August 2024, which means that the department was able, through this service, to shorten the procedure time for a large number of clients and beneficiaries."

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Obaid Al-Zaabi said: "Signing this memorandum comes within the comprehensive electronic work system adopted by Sharjah Government, which aims to increase and enhance work between all government institutions operating in the emirate, and to exchange experiences among them in a way that achieves sustainable economic development, and facilitates procedures particularly for those working in Kalba’s real estate.”

In the same context, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al-Ketbi praised "The great role played by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, in developing the real estate market in the emirate, stressing that "this agreement will speed up the completion of transactions for all those working in Al-Dhaid real estates and the central region of Sharjah, which will contribute to the development and growth of the real estate market in the emirate in general."







MENAFN15092024005264011820ID1108675549