Tata Power Renewable Energy and Tata Motors sign a MoU to set up 200 fast-charging stations for electric commercial vehicles

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 12, 2024: Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited, one of India's largest EV Charging solutions providers and a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (a subsidiary of Tata Power), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors Limited (Tata Motors), India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, to set up 200 fast-charging stations for electric commercial vehicles (CV) in all metros cities viz. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata. This strategic move expands their ongoing collaboration, in providing sustainable mobility solutions, with a focus on easy charging solutions for small electric commercial vehicles.



As part of this initiative, Tata Motors and Tata Power will provide exclusive charging tariffs for Tata Motors' electric CV owners, resulting in lower operating costs and increased profitability for its customers. Electric CV users across the Country, will soon benefit from access to almost 1000 strategically located fast chargers, with the planned expansion of the charging network.



Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors, said, "We’re pleased to strengthen our partnership with Tata Power to transform the electric commercial vehicle landscape by ensuring ease of access of fast chargers at convenient locations across the country. It has been our endeavour to not only engineer and manufacture world-class electric vehicles, but also help develop the necessary ecosystem to democratize the use of these eco-friendly and emission-free vehicles. This partnership will also explore avenues to maximize the use of renewable energy to make electric vehicle operations greener.”



Mr. Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited said, "With one of the largest EV Charging networks across the country, Tata Power has been enabling electric vehicle owners through its reliable and accessible charging solutions across the country. Already present across diverse segments such as public, semi-public, bus/fleet, and home chargers, we are expanding to the commercial vehicle charging segment, delivering integrated EV charging solutions. This collaboration underlines our commitment to accelerating e-mobility by providing an expansive and reliable EV Charging network across India."



Tata Power has expanded its network under the brand name of EZ Charge to over 1,00,000 home chargers, 5,500+ public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with 1100+ bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns. These chargers have been strategically deployed at diverse and accessible locations such as highways, hotels, malls, hospitals, offices, residential complexes, etc. This concerted effort has been instrumental in facilitating the exponential growth of electric mobility in India.



Tata Motors offers the Ace EV, India’s most advanced electric small commercial vehicle, which is supported by over 150 Electric Vehicle Service Centres nationwide. The Ace EV features an advanced battery management system and 'Fleet Edge' telematics, utilizing smart technologies to improve vehicle uptime and road safety with real-time insights into vehicle status, health, location, and driver behaviour.





