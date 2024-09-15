PHCC Commences Upgrade Of Radiology Labs At Three Health Centres

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the commencement of an upgrade to the X-ray machines at three health centers: Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, and West Bay, starting from Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The installation of the new X-ray machines at these centers will take place over a period of three months. The PHCC's biomedical team assured that every effort will be made to expedite the process and complete the installation and upgrade as swiftly as possible to resume services for patients and beneficiaries.



Ministry of Education launches National School Accreditation for public schools

Moody's affirms Qatari banks mitigated risks of unexpected shocks Qatar Foundation launches Creating Pathways Program to nurture female talent

Read Also

To ensure the safety of its patients and the smooth operation of the health centers, patients requiring radiology services at these centers will be redirected to other PHCCs. Qatari patients from Abu Baker Al Siddiq Health Center will be redirected to Muaither Health Center, and non-Qatari patients to Al Rayyan Health Center. Those from Gharrafat Al Rayyan Health Center will be redirected to either Madinat Khalifa or Umm Slal Health Centers. Qatari patients from West Bay Health Center will be redirected to Al Sadd Health Center, and non-Qatari patients to Qatar University Health Center during weekdays or Madinat Khalifa Health Center during weekends.