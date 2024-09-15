Duleep Trophy: Wanted To Replicate What I Do For My State Team, Says Mumbai's Shams Mulani

(MENAFN- IANS) Anantapur, Sep 15 (IANS) India A's left-arm spin all-rounder Shams Mulani said his aim during his team's 186-run win over India D in the Duleep Trophy second round match was to replicate what he used to do for his state team Mumbai.

At the Rural Development Trust 'A', Mulani's 89 runs helped India A come out of 93/5 to post 290 in the first innings. He also got support from Kumar Kushagra and Tanush Kotian to ensure India A posted a respectable total, which kept them ahead of India D in the match.

Mulani also took four wickets with his left-arm spin in India A's massive triumph.

“It was tough in this heat. I am used to it. I wanted to replicate what I do for my state team. Discipline while batting helped me a lot. The wicket was getting a little slower. One odd ball was gripping. What I spoke to the captain and coach, they told me to bowl in consistent areas,” he said after the match ended.

With this win, India A have six points and are in the running alongside India B and India C to be winners of the Duleep Trophy.

“Very happy with the win. The way we played in the first innings after the first session changed the game for us. The way we bowled in the first innings set it up for us.”

“Because we knew there was not a lot on offer. If you bowl with consistency, it isn't easy for the batters. We spoke about creating an environment for the players that they will do well,” said India A captain Mayank Agarwal.

Shreyas Iyer, the India D skipper, credited Mulani and Kotian for taking the game away through their stand of 91 runs for the seventh wicket in the first innings.

“Right from the first ball, we were on the mark. Picked up four wickets. But Shams and Kotian have been performing brilliantly. That partnership of 120 plus took away the momentum,” Iyer said.

“We came in and lost wickets. We were trailing from then on. The ball turned. The batters were getting beaten. The way their batters batted in the second innings was superb. 488 on a given day is not an easy task. We were calculating in our minds how to go about it. We will look to have a good contest in the next game,” he concluded.