J&K Assembly Polls: Farooq Abdullah Questions Engineer Rashid's Release, Says 'Those Who Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad''

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Farooq Abdullah, the National (NC) leader and former Chief of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday launched a scathing attack at BJP-led coalition government. He alleged that those who once raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans now align with the party. He suggested that Engineer Rashid was released right before the elections, so that he could divide the Muslims.

Following allegations that the unrest in the state was due to the rigging of 1987 election, Dr Farooq Abdullah responded,“We didn't create separatists; Pakistan did.” Added, he said, "Those who previously raised slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad' have now aligned themselves with the BJP," reported ANI.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that if the NC-Congress alliance comes to power, they will trigger terrorism again in the valley,

Over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said that BJP-led NDA has been ruling the state for the past 5 years but blamed Article 370 for terrorist activities . "Now there is no Article 370; why does terrorism still continue? Where are all the weapons coming from?" the ex-CM questioned.

These remarks come a day after PM Modi's statement in Doda on Saturday , where he alleged that NC, Congress and PDP governments are responsible for the“destruction of J&K”. He accused the 'three dynasties' of corrupt practices that“hollowed out” and“destroyed” the state.

Raising alarm over Engineer Rashid's release from jail ahead of the assembly election, the 86-year-old NC leader suggested that Rashid is an ally of the BJP and RSS.

"Why was Engineer Rashid released right before the elections? So that he could divide the Muslims, suppress the voice of Muslims. He is an ally of the BJP and RSS," ANI quoted Farooq Abdullah as saying.

The elections to 90-memmber assembly are scheduled to be held in three phases with first phase polling beginning on September 18. The state will go to polls in the second and third phase on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Meanwhile, vote counting will take place on October 8.

(With inputs from ANI)