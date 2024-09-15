Ballistic Missile From Yemen Hits Israel: Army

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Sep 15 (IANS) A long-range surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen struck an unpopulated area near Israel's international airport outside Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israeli sources said.

The missile triggered sirens in Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel, sending residents running to shelters during the morning rush hour, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military said in a statement that interceptors were launched but failed to shoot down the missile, which landed in an open area.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that the missile fell in Kfar Daniel, about 6 km from Ben Gurion Airport. A fire broke out in the area.

Magen David Adom, Israel's national rescue service, said five people were injured while running to shelters.

There were no changes to the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines for civilians.

The incident marks the second time a projectile from Yemen has reached central Israel, following a drone attack by Houthi forces in July that killed one person in Tel Aviv.