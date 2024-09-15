Custom administrations of Iran, Iraq underscore importance of enhancing mutual ties

(MENAFN) In a recent meeting between the heads of the customs administrations of Iran and Iraq, the two countries underscored the importance of enhancing their mutual ties, as reported by an Iranian news agency. The meeting took place on the sidelines of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq and involved discussions between Mohammad Rezvanifar, Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), and Hassan Hamoud Hassani, Head of the Iraqi Customs Authority. The focus of their talks was on addressing common customs issues, particularly those related to border management and the existing opportunities for enhancing trade cooperation between the two nations.



The officials delved into various aspects of their customs operations, aiming to streamline and develop trade between Iran and Iraq. They also expressed a strong interest in formalizing their collaboration through a cooperative agreement. After two days of detailed discussions, the text of the agreement was finalized, setting the stage for increased mutual assistance in customs matters.



During President Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq, a total of 14 cooperation documents were signed in various sectors including economic, commercial, cultural, and social fields. These documents were signed in the presence of President Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The signing of these agreements marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.



President Pezeshkian, leading a high-level eco-political delegation, arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for his first international trip since assuming office in August. He was warmly welcomed upon his arrival by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to enhancing their bilateral ties and cooperation.

