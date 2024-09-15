Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Multiple Villages In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forces raided multiple villages in the occupied West on Sunday.

According to security sources, the occupation forces stormed the village of Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, and patrolled its roads. No were reported.

The occupation forces also raided the villages of Madama, Urif, and Yatma, south of Nablus.

In Madama, the occupation forces deployed in several neighborhoods, and broke into a number of houses, leading to confrontations with the Palestinian citizens.

Confrontations also erupted in Urif and Yatma. No injuries or arrests were reported.

Meanwhile, dozens of armed colonists stormed the Old Town of Hebron and the Ibrahimi Mosque, under the protection of the occupation soldiers. They organized a provocative march and chanted racist slogans against Arabs. The occupation forces also obstructed the movement of Palestinian citizens in the Old City and prevented them from reaching their homes, and closed a number of roads leading to the town.

The Israeli occupation has launched a massive aggression on the West Bank since Aug. 28, leaving scores of Palestinians martyred and hundreds injured.

MENAFN15092024000067011011ID1108674960