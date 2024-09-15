QIIB Announces Draw Winners Of Summer Campaign For Visa Card Holders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB announced the winners of the exclusive Summer Visa Credit and Debit Card campaign, which ran from July 11 to August 31, 2024, and gave opportunity to all cardholders to enter the draw to win one of the 31 cash prizes totalling QR400,000.

The campaign draw was held in the presence of an official representative from the of Commerce and and relevant officials from QIIB.

The following customers won each of the 30 prizes, valued at QR10,000 each, and one grand prize worth QR100,000: Saoud Ahmed Aljefairi, Shiekh Abdulrahman Mubarak Al-thani, Abdulaziz Saoud Altamimi, Nawaf Nasser Al Jahrami, Mohamed Farhoud Alhajri, Ibrahim Saeed Al-Mohannadi, Ahmed Khalid Al-Sumaiti, Ali Abdulla Albuenain, Khalifa Salman Al-Mamari, Fahad Mohammed Al-Qeraisi, Ahmad Hassan Al Fadala, Maymona Mohamadmowaffak Lotfi, Khalid Hassan Al-Obaidly, Khalid Abdullatif Alshowaiter, Kholoud Hadi Al-Marri, Omar Nabih Abdrabbo, Rashid Eisa Al Sulaiti, Ali Saad Al-Hababi, Saeed Mohammed Al-Qeetani, Ghanim Thamer Al-Hemaidi, Nasser Ajlan Al Kaabi, Mohannad Zain Almuraqab, Wadha Salem Abuqaba, Anoud Khelaif Al-Ghafel, Refaa Mesfer Al-Marri, Abdulla Mohammed Al-Maadeed, Ahmad Mohammed Alyafei, Sara Powell, Kaltam Mubarak Alkaabi, Shiekha Mooza Abdulla Al Thani.

QIIB was keen to launch its campaign to coincide with the holiday and travel season as it gave the opportunity to bank customers who used their Visa credit and debit cards to increase their benefits and rewards by entering the draw to win the grand prize valued at 100,000 Qatari Riyals, or one of the 30 prizes worth QR10,000 each.

Commenting on the announcement of the winner names in QIIB's Visa Card Summer campaign, Khaled Abdulrahman Al Shaibei (pictured), Head, Business Development at the bank, said,“We extend our congratulations to all our Visa Card Summer Campaign winners. We are pleased to work with Visa, which is present with us continuously and effectively. We are also pleased to see that our efforts and hard work have proven successful in getting our customers the best benefits, rewards, and prizes”.

“We have launched the campaign at an ideal time for the customers who got equal opportunities to win valuable prizes while enjoying their vacation and using their Visa cards at different destinations covered with a global network that includes millions of sale points, which are available round the clock”.