India Tough Opponents, But We Have Shown Strength: Travis Head

Australia's left-handed opener Travis Head said playing against India is extremely difficult to play, and that it's been nice for him to fare well in the matches against Rohit Sharma-led side across formats.

In 2023, Head played an instrumental role in Australia's wins at the World Test Championship final and the ODI final by slamming spectacular centuries against India at London and Ahmedabad respectively.

In this year's T20 World Cup Super Eight game at St Lucia, Head slammed a blistering 76 off 43 balls while chasing a target of 206, but his dismissal to Jasprit Bumrah ensured Australia fell short by 24 runs to India.

“I don't feel like they're my favourite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them lots. I guess the last couple of years I've been in nice form. So being able to play well, it's always nice. I guess it's not hard to get up for the contest. It's hugely competitive. It's easier to get up for the game. So I wouldn't say they're my favourite," said Head to Star Sports.

The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will see India and Australia play Test matches in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney from November 22 to January 7, 2025. Head, who bats as a middle-order batter in Tests, said he is eager to come good against India in a crucial series.

"They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go and let's hope hopefully I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us," he added.

India has won Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia the last two times it was played here in 2018/19 and 2020/21 respectively. It will also be the first five-match Test series between India and Australia since 1991/92.