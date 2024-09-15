Kerala Celebrates Onam With Traditional Gaiety And Fervour

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 15 (IANS) Keralites celebrated the harvest festival of Onam with traditional fervour and gaiety across the state on Sunday.

According to folklore, Onam is a festival connected with the return of the mythical demon king Mahabali under whose reign everyone lived happily.

Legend has it that envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day.

Marking the "Thiruvonam", the most auspicious day of the 10-day-long festival, people wore traditional 'kasavu' sarees and 'mundu' (dhoti) and visited temples across the state.

Devotees thronged Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple and Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy temple.

The government has already announced that there won't be any official Onam celebration due to the recent devastating landslides in Wayanad that killed hundreds of people and injured several hundred.

The state witnessed traditional celebrations for Onam as always with youngsters and children decorating their homes by laying colourful floral carpets...and elders gifting "onakkodi" (new clothes) to other family members.

'Oonjal', the traditional swing, also graced the courtyards of many homes as part of festivities.

A sumptuous 'onasadya' (feast) was prepared by family members comprising various vegetarian dishes and delicious dessert 'payasam'.

Reviving the memories of a glorious past, traditional games including Vadamvali” (tug of war) and“Uriyadi” (break the pot) and art forms like 'Pulikkali' and 'Thiruvathira' were organised under the aegis of local clubs.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who extended greetings to the people of Kerala.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and state BJP president K. Annamalai also extended greetings to the people on the festival.