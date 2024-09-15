Qatar Foundation Launches Creating Pathways Program To Nurture Female Talent

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation (QF) yesterday announced the official launch of the Creating Pathways Program, a pioneering initiative aimed at developing sporting talent among girls. Olympic medalist Sifan Hassan was announced as the program's Brand Ambassador, signifying the celebrated Dutch long-distance runner's commitment to inspiring young female athletes.

The program, which follows QF's legacy plans after Qatar's successful hosting of the World Cup, seeks to engage girls aged 12-16 in Qatar and elevate their standards. Led by QF's Athletics Director Elizabeth McColgan, who is a former World Champion and an Olympic medalist, the initiative aims to promote fitness, nutrition, and overall well-being among young female athletes. The initial phase of the program will be a female-only training environment, officials noted at a press conference held at the Education City Stadium, yesterday.

Hassan speaks during the launch.

“As a refugee, I have been in difficult situations, but running helped me conquer my fear,” Hassan, who completed a remarkable treble at the Paris Olympics, winning the gold in the women's marathon and securing two bronze in the 5,000m and 10,000m events, said during the launch yesterday.

“Because of running, I am not afraid to fail, not afraid to take up challenges, and not afraid to make mistakes, and that is what I would like to pass on to the young girls in Qatar and the region. Girls everywhere hold a lot of promise – they just need some encouragement to believe in themselves, and that is what I will help them do,” the inspiring 31-year-old said.

McColgan, who won the women's 10,000-metre gold at the 1991 Worlds, said QF is committed to promoting sport among females in Qatar.

“We are committed to promoting the participation of women and girls in sports and to providing a safe and welcoming environment for female athletes of all ages and skill levels. The Creating Pathways Program has been designed with women in mind – healthy you, healthy body, healthy mind,” McColgan said.

QF's Executive Director of Partnerships and Strategic Alignment, Alexandra Chalat emphasised that QF is capitalising on the excitement generated by the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to offer more opportunities for women and girls to participate in physical activity, thereby contributing to the legacy vision of building a healthier nation.

Local athlete Ghalya Alharami also shared her experience as a Qatari sportswoman.

“I'm going to inspire young athletes by telling them about the struggles I faced and how I overcame them to become what I am today. You will face challenges through life, but you can always overcome them with resilience,” Alharami said.

The Creating Pathways Program aims to expand beyond track and field and also promote various other sports such as Padel, Tennis, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball and Fencing, ensuring broader opportunities for girls to excel in sport and cultivate a lasting passion for sports.