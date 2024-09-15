Heavy Rains Leave 2 Killed, 25 Injured In Libya

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two people were killed and 25 others were after heavy rains swept through the city of Sabha in southern Libya.

The municipal council in the city said two people were killed and 25 others wounded due to heavy downpour that swept away multiple houses and neighborhoods in the city, the Libyan News Agency (LANA) reported.

Heavy rains caused the water level in the city to rise, leading to the flooding of houses as well as the power outage in remote areas and neighborhoods.

In Sept. 2023, unprecedented floods and torrents hit Derna in eastern Libya, leaving thousands of and destroying buildings and property

