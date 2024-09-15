Man Develops Breathing Issues After Playing With Lego During His Teenage Years Here's What Happens Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An American man grew up with sleep apnea, breathlessness, etc., only to figure out that the multiple breathing issues were the result of a Lego man piece that had stuck in his nose twenty-six years ago. A of 32-year-old Andi Norton has garnered social media's attention. In the video, he claims a Lego toy piece remained inside his nose for over three decades.

The incident dates back to the 1990s, when Andi Norton was a kid. His favourite pastime, like other 90s kids, was playing with Lego toys. Once, Norton mistakenly inserted a Lego toy inside his nose and could not remove it.

Andi Norton began his video by narrating his childhood mischief, which landed him in extreme trouble. Norton shared how he put a Lego dot piece inside his nose, and it got stuck. The situation worsened when he tried to take that piece out with a small Lego man toy, and it also got stuck. Later, Norton's mother helped him and took out the Lego man with tweezers. Hardly, the two had any idea that a piece of the toy was still inside Norton's nose.

Norton shared in the video that he suffered from multiple breathing issues, including apnea, asthma, etc. Most of the health conditions started without any cause.

How did the Lego toy piece stuck inside nose came out after 26 years?

In the viral video, the man also shared how the toy piece, which remained stuck for nearly three decades, came out while he was taking a shower.

The video shared by Andi Norton has received more than 200 likes and thousands of views. Several social media users expressed their shock or reaction to the incident.

“Lego needs to send you something cool for this story! Wow, this is incredible,” commented an Instagram user on the post.



“I'm here from Reddit. Omg and congrats on being able to breathe now lolll,” read another comment on the post.



“Awesome story!!! 90s kids were tough!! Rock on Lego Man!”

“this has made my night. absolutely bonkers story. you literally did the real life version of homer getting a crayon up his brain [sic]”

“The Saturn Return of getting a LEGO stuck up your nose! It's a whole new era for you! Breathe free, live free! [sic]”