President Mulino Appoints Rutilio Villarreal As Director Of Idaan
9/15/2024 3:20:17 AM
The Executive, headed by President José Raúl Mulino, has appointed Rutilio Villarreal Leguízamo as the new director of the National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (IDAAN). The Credentials, Regulations and Parliamentary Ethics Committee of the National Assembly – chaired by Shirley Castañeda – has included in its agenda, the consideration of the appointment of Villarreal Leguízamo, who would replace Juan Antonio Ducruet in the position. Rutilio Villarreal Leguízamo was president of the Panamanian Society of Engineers and Architects (SPIA) and is currently a member of the institution's board of directors. The appointment of other members of the Idaan board of directors will also be discussed at the session of the aforementioned legislative committee, which will be held in the Blue Room of the National Assembly. According to the parliamentary agenda, the appointment of Manuel González Ruiz Rabago as principal member and Magda Gysolle Bornard Villalobos as alternate, representing the Executive Body, will be considered. In addition, the appointments of Walter Thomas Luchisnger Calvo as principal and Carlos José Ho Sang Laniado as alternate, representing the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, will be evaluated.
