The World's Largest Beer Manufacturer Will Establish Itself In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The of Commerce and (MICI) announced that three major multinationals, including Anheuser-Busch Inbev, the largest beer producer in the world, have decided to establish their operations in Panama, in a period of just over 60 days. This move not only represents a significant economic injection, but also brings with it the creation of new jobs, positioning Panama as an increasingly attractive destination for foreign investment.



On Tuesday, the Commission for Headquarters of Multinational Companies (SEM), headed by the Vice of Foreign Trade, Carlos Hoyos, gave the green light to the installation of Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Servicios Especializados de Geodata. Both companies, of Belgian and Irish origin respectively, will make joint investments totaling 10.6 million dollars. These companies join the hotel group Sandals Resorts International, from Jamaica, which joined the SEM regime last July.



The three companies, recognized for their innovative capacity, have committed an initial investment of 11.3 million dollars in Panama. Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Geodata Specialized Services, dedicated to providing solutions for the energy industry, especially in the exploration and production of oil and gas, obtained their licenses after complying with the requirements of Law 41 of August 24, 2007.



The incorporation of these companies not only reinforces the country's economic growth, but also enhances the transfer of knowledge and fosters the development of local talent, positively impacting the labor market.



Vice Minister Hoyos highlighted the example of Philips, another multinational operating under the SEM regime in Panama, as a successful case in job creation. Philips has created 813 jobs in the country, of which 70% are occupied by Panamanians in well-paid positions, reflecting the commitment of these companies to local talent.



The evolution of the SEM regime has allowed that, from having a majority of foreign workers at the beginning, today there is an equitable participation of Panamanians in specialized and well-paid jobs, which further strengthens the positive impact of this program.



In addition, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MICI) has supported initiatives such as the“My First Job” program, integrating young Panamanians into SEM companies so that they gain professional experience and improve their employability.



In this context, the commissioners of the SEM regime underline the importance of continuing to generate job opportunities for Panamanians, reaffirming their commitment to policies that prioritize the hiring of local talent.



The SEM regime in Panama offers multinationals important benefits such as tax exemptions, customs facilities and streamlining of administrative procedures, which has attracted more than 180 multinationals since its creation, accumulating approximately 1.33 billion dollars in investments.