Million Reveals the Top 200 Celebrities and Influencers in the MENA Region

(MENAFN- Million Insights) [DUBAI, Sep 13th] – Million, the leading platform for content creators to share their talents and earn from their creativity, has officially unveiled the highly anticipated "Top 200 Celebrities and Influencers in the MENA Region" ranking, developed in collaboration with Favikon. This comprehensive list highlights the most influential figures shaping the region's digital space, recognizing their impact and reach across various industries.

The ranking showcases an incredible range of talents, with names like Nassif Zeytoun, Noor Stars, Bissan Ismaiil, Ghaith Marwan, Anas El Shayib, and Mohamed Ramadan, all of whom made it to the top. These creators, from different industries like music, lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment, are celebrated for their exceptional contributions and ability to engage massive audiences.

This release marks a new era for content creation in the MENA region. Million, the first platform dedicated to providing creators with a substantial share of their revenue, remains committed to empowering talents to monetize their creativity without barriers. The platform’s collaboration with Favikon, a globally recognized influencer marketing authority, ensures that this ranking not only reflects the authentic impact of these creators but also provides them with enhanced visibility and monetization opportunities. The exclusive ranking is available only on Million, offering unparalleled access to the region’s top talents and their groundbreaking achievements.



“Million is pioneering the next generation of social media, fundamentally transforming how celebrities and influencers monetize their talent,” said Julien Hawari, CEO of Million.

“In a region where celebrity and influencer marketing is a prominent industry, we are thrilled to collaborate with a globally renowned company like Favikon. Their data-driven approach to creating this ranking, along with their commitment to filtering out fake accounts, aligns perfectly with our vision of integrity and innovation in the digital space.”

The ranking highlights Million’s ongoing commitment to providing creators with a dynamic space to flourish, all while gaining a fair share of the profits generated by their work. As the digital content landscape continues to evolve, Million remains at the forefront, offering creators a powerful platform to elevate their careers.

For a full list of the Top 200 Celebrities and Influencers in the MENA region, visit Million.one or download our app now to explore more! The future of content creation is here—Million is ready to continue empowering creators, offering them the freedom, support, and financial benefits they deserve.





