Agricultural Textiles: The APAC Region Will Lead The Water Pumps Market Through 2031 At A CAGR Of 4.9%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global agricultural textiles market , as reported by Allied Market Research, was valued at $11.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis, covering key areas, strategies, market drivers, opportunities, size, competitive landscape, and emerging trends. The study offers valuable insights for leaders, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to craft future strategies and strengthen their market presence.Report Overview:- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size in 2021: $11.8 Billion- Market Size in 2031: $18.8 Billion- CAGR: 4.9%- Total Pages: 472- Segments: Type, Material, Product Type, Application, RegionKey Market Drivers:- Increased demand from the agriculture sector.- Rising preference for eco-friendly and organic products.Opportunities:- Technological advancements in agricultural textiles.Restraints:- Fluctuating raw material prices.Market Segmentation:By Type:- Knitted Segment: Held nearly half of the market in 2021, with a projected CAGR of 5.1%, dominating through 2031.- Other segments: Woven, Non-woven.By Material:- Polyethylene Segment: Contributed over one-third of the market revenue and is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR.- Other materials: Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyesters.By Product Type:- Fishing Nets Segment: Generated nearly one-third of the market's revenue in 2021, maintaining dominance through 2031.- Shade Nets Segment: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4%.By Application:- Aquaculture Segment: Accounted for more than 40% of the market's revenue and will continue leading through 2031.- Agriculture Segment: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2%.By Region:- Asia-Pacific: Held over half of the market share in 2021 and is projected to show the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.1%.- Other regions include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Companies:- Beaulieu Technical Textiles- Siang May Pte Ltd.- Helios Group S.r.l.- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.- Hy-Tex (UK) Limited- Diatex, among others.These companies are employing strategies like partnerships, expansions, and collaborations to strengthen their market positions.Obtain Report Details:

