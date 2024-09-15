Market Outlook: Fed Meeting, FII Data Key Factors For Next Week

(MENAFN- IANS) Maharashtra, Sep 15 (IANS) Market outlook for next week will depend on factors like Fed rate cut, Japan inflation data and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) activities, said analysts.

One of the most awaited events of the year is set to unfold this week with the US Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for September 18. It is almost certain that this will mark the beginning of an interest rate cut cycle in the US.

Japan's inflation data will come next week, followed by the of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy announcement. Any decision that indicates further monetary tightening in Japan could raise concerns about a potential unwinding of the Yen-carry trade, as interest rates in Japan and the US are moving in opposite directions. This could introduce fresh volatility to the global markets.

On the Domestic front, FII data, crude oil price movement and geopolitical landscape will influence market sentiments.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research of Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "On the technical charts, Nifty is currently trading at its all-time high, with 25,500 acting as an immediate resistance level."

"A breakout above the 25,500 level could trigger a rally toward the 26,000 mark. On the lower side, 25,000 has now become a crucial support level. Unless the NSE benchmark breaks below 25,000, the bullish momentum is expected to continue, and any move below this level may lead to profit booking," Meena added.

Other market experts said, "Market focus will be on the upcoming FOMC meeting next week, while domestic market direction will also be influenced by domestic corporate earnings, which are forecasted to improve in Q2 on a QoQ basis."

The Indian equity market witnessed a sharp rally and closed at fresh all-time highs last week. Sensex was up 1,707 points or 2.10 per cent at 82,890 and Nifty was up 504 points or 2.03 per cent at 25,356 between (September 9 to September 13).

Positive global cues, along with strong buying of more than Rs 15000 crore from FIIs, were key drivers of this rally.