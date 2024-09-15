Reconstruction Of Ukraine: Meeting With French President's Envoy Held In OP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva met with the Special Envoy of the President of France for Economic Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine Pierre Elbrun.

This was reported by the Office of the President , Ukrinform reports.

“Ihor Zhovkva thanked France for its comprehensive support, in particular in the areas of implementation of recovery projects, provision of and humanitarian assistance, and attraction of private in the economy,” the statement said.

Zelensky meets with Lithuanian, Polish FMs

The meeting participants also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Group of Seven summit in June.

It is about providing a USD 50 billion loan at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets. Zhovkva emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to receive them as soon as possible, the OP added.

As reported, Ihor Zhovkva discussed a number of issues related to cooperation between Ukraine and the EU with European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ilva Johansson.

Photo: OP