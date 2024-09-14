Fair Weather Forecast Until Tuesday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) - Temperatures will drop slightly on Saturday and the weather will remain fair almost nationwide and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, humid air mass from the Mediterranean Sea is forecast to affect the Kingdom Sunday and a slight drop in temperatures is anticipated. The weather will be moderate over the mountainous heights and plains, and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.On Monday, another slight drop in mercury is forecast, and maximum temperatures are expected to be slightly below their seasonal levels. The weather will be partly cloudy in the Kingdom's northern and central regions and there is a weak possibility in the early morning hours of light showers in Jordan's north.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will range from a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 16?, while the port city of Aqaba will see a scorching 39?, sliding to 24? at night.