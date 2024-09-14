Israel's Latest Strikes Kill 13 Gazans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Sep.14 (Petra) -Israeli strikes killed 10 Palestinian citizens, including three children and a woman, and others were wounded after bombing a house in the Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, "Petra" correspondent reported.Israeli shelling also killed three Palestinians after striking Aliya Kindergarten, which shelters displaced people in the middle of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern coastal enclave.Due to Israel's aggression and massacres on Gaza for the 344th day since last October 7, death toll hit 41,118 martyrs, most of them children and women, and 95,125 injuries.