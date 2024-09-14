2Nd Jordan Dot Cyber Summit 2024 To Kick Off Next Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) - The Second Jordan Summit 2024 will kick off in Amman next Wednesday and Thursday, under the auspices of His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, organized by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).The summit is an annual event, aimed to be a forum for cybersecurity experts, thought leaders and businesspeople in this field. A total of over 800 attendees is expected to participate, while over 50 speakers from various Arab and foreign countries will attend the activities, which will witness more than 25 dialogues and workshops.In a statement to "Petra," NCSC head, Bassam Maharmeh, said the summit aligns with the Royal vision aimed at making Jordan a regional center in the technology field, and aims to shift the Kingdom into an "innovative" knowledge society that possesses the capabilities and potential required to face challenges of the global knowledge economy.The summit, he noted, practically reflects HRH Crown Prince's directives, which emphasize the need to develop the national cybersecurity system, aimed to enhance protection of the Kingdom's official and private institutions and provide a "safe, attractive and business-friendly" environment.More than 15 companies specializing in cybersecurity and cyber solutions areas will participate in the exhibiting companies venue, and the summit will include "Ethical Hacking" competition, the NCSC pointed out.The statement noted the summit will over over multiple issues, primarily emerging cyber threats and related response, ways to enhance international cooperation in the cybersecurity field, mechanisms for exchanging information about threats and coordinating efforts to combat cross-border cybercrimes.,Activities will cove issues of innovation in cybersecurity technologies, mainly use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in detecting and responding to threats.