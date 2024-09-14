Lebanese Hlt Sector Bracing For Possibility Of Mideast Military Escalation's Expansion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ayoud Khaddaj

BEIRUT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- For months, the Lebanese sector had been bracing for an escalation in the Middle East carried out by the bullish Israeli military against the southern region of the country.

After the "Al-Aqsa flood" operation on October 7, 2023, in the Gaza Strip, the resistance in Lebanon had been targeted by the Israeli occupation's forces, this very fact led hospitals and clinics in Lebanon to be in a continuous state of alert.

Speaking to KUNA, Dr. Firass Abiad, Lebanon's Health Minister, said the public and private health sectors were coordinating with international and regional entities to manage any emergency in case of further escalation in the region.

The emergency health plan of Lebanon deals with the situation in two phases, one being how to deal with cases of injuries as a result of the war and the second was pilling enough medical resources and medicine to provide treatment.

The medical staff in Lebanon, heavily affected by numerous upheavals since 2019, had been retrained to handle any emergency, he affirmed, adding that the medical supplies in the country would cover the needs for a period of four months.

He stressed the importance of coordinating efforts with the Lebanese Red Cross, the civil defense, and Emergency institutes in case of an all-out war, saying it was crucial to avoid a hefty amount of casualties.

On the issue of some areas being isolated from the Lebanese medical network, the minister pointed out that actual efforts were put on the ground to deliver health services in southern Lebanon since July 30th in despite the ruthless Israeli aggression.

Abiad affirmed that a plan was devised to handle the influx of displaced seeking medical attention, adding that an additional strategy was put in place to prevent the spread of disease amongst those displaced.

The Health Ministry succeeded in acquiring USD 20 million in funds from the government to treat the wounded and provide medical attention to those affected by the war.

CEO of the Syndicate of Hospitals in Lebanon Sleiman Haroun, on his part, revealed that there were 125 private hospitals in the country able to handle emergencies.

Haroun affirmed that the medical staff and medical supplies in private hospitals were on the ready in case of escalation.

The Ministry of Health announced that the number of human casualties amongst medics until July 7 had reached 25 deaths and 94 injuries.

Several medical facilities were targeted by the Israeli aggressors up to 21 clinics while 32 of similar facilities were partially affected.

UNICEF offered Lebanon around 33 tons of medical supplies in case of escalation in the region with most material consisting of medicine, equipment, and power generators. (end)

