Armenia Looks To India For New Modern Missiles
9/14/2024 10:09:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Armenian government has requested India's assistance in
modernizing its Air Force to meet contemporary standards,
Azernews reports.
According to an article published by "The Print," Yerevan has
formally appealed to New Delhi to upgrade its Su-30 military
aircraft, including the integration of air-to-ground missiles.
The report indicates that the 272 Su-30 MKI fighters currently
in the Armenian Air Force require significant updates to align with
modern operational requirements.
Note that since the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Armenia has
become a big defence export destination for India and has, in the
past, bought several systems, including artillery guns besides
certain kinds of missiles, mortars, radars, small arms and sight
systems.
