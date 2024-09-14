Will RG Kar Impasse End? Protesting Doctors To Meet Mamata At Her Residence, Place Five Demands

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The West Bengal on Saturday invited protesting doctors to Chief Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6pm to hold a meeting in order to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

The development came after agitating junior doctors on Saturday sent a mail to the state government expressing their wish to hold talks with Mamata Banerjee, following her surprise visit to them at the site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the department headquarters.

Stating that they wanted transparency, one of the agitating doctors said that they are willing to hold a meeting with the chief minister.

“We will attend meeting to resolve RG Kar impasse at CM's residence, place five demands before her,” said agitating doctors.

"I came to meet you as your 'didi' (elder sister) not as the chief minister. I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty," said Mamata Banerjee.

- On Friday, protesting doctors wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention.

- On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to the site where the junior doctors were protesting, and assured them that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.

- Banerjee said she had been spending sleepless nights because the medics were agitating on the road amid rains and described her visit as the "last attempt" to resolve the crisis.

- Banerjee assured the protesting doctors that she would not take any action against them.

- The CM said that she doesn't believe in suppressing a democratic movement as "Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh".

-

The Supreme Court had set September 10 as the deadline for them to return to work. The case will be heard before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

- Banerjee also announced that patient welfare committees of all state-run hospitals would be dissolved with immediate effect. The new committees will be headed by the principals.

- Protesting doctors have been demanding live-telecast of the meet.

-

The government claimed that 29 people have so far died allegedly because they did not receive treatment on time because of the protest.

- A local court has turned down CBI's appeal to conduct a narco analysis test on the prime accused in the case.

- A post-graduate trainee was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.