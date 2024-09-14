OPEC's Launch 64 Years Ago Marked New Era Of Energy Industry - Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais said Saturday that the establishment of OPEC on September 14, 1960, marked the beginning of a new era in the and global economic sector.

This came in a joint press statement made by the Secretary General to KUNA and Kuwait TV on the occasion of the organization's celebration of the 64th anniversary of its establishment.

OPEC's Secretary General congratulated the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, recalling the pioneering role of Kuwait in the organization's journey in all stages.

Al-Ghais said that the organization has remained faithful and committed to the principles and values it has adopted since its establishment until today, supporting the stability of the oil market and the global energy market.

He said that the distinguished Kuwaiti presence in OPEC indicates Kuwait's sound forward-looking vision and its awareness of the utmost importance of the energy industry in the global economy.

On this occasion, Al-Ghais extended his congratulations and gratitude to all member states, including heads of state, kings, heads of government and ministers, for their support for OPEC and its activities.

He also praised the efforts made by former OPEC secretaries general over the past decades, which has made OPEC gain a prestigious position and trust at the global level.

He said that the 64th anniversary of OPEC's establishment is an ideal opportunity to focus on the role of the organization and its progress over the past decades.

He added that it's also an opportunity to look forward to its prosperous future under the continuous support of the member states and the clarity of vision in the organization's goals despite all the challenges facing the energy and oil markets in general.

OPEC was founded in September 1960 in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, following an extraordinary meeting of senior officials representing the five founding countries of the organization: Dr. Fuad Rouhani of Iran, Dr. Tala'at Al-Shaibani of Iraq, Ahmad Sayed Omar of Kuwait, Abdullah Al-Tariki of Saudi Arabia and Dr. Juan Pablo Perez Alfonzo of Venezuela. (end)

amq









MENAFN14092024000071011013ID1108673440