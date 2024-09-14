Rounded Shadow By Teng-Fa Yeh And Li-Yu Chiao Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Teng-Fa Yeh and Li-Yu Chiao's Exceptional Residence Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Interior Space and Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interior design, has announced Teng-Fa Yeh and Li-Yu Chiao 's innovative work, "Rounded Shadow," as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This distinguished recognition underscores the exceptional quality and creativity of the design within the competitive interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for industry professionals and design enthusiasts alike. By showcasing the innovative techniques and unique fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics in "Rounded Shadow," Teng-Fa Yeh and Li-Yu Chiao's design serves as an inspiration for pushing the boundaries of interior design while maintaining a strong connection to cultural roots and human-centric design principles."Rounded Shadow" captivates with its harmonious blend of Eastern Zen aesthetics and Western-style lines, creating a comfortable and visually striking living space for a family of four. The design team skillfully incorporated techniques such as borrowing scenery and geometric framing to break down boundaries between areas, infusing the interior with a sense of openness and connection to the surrounding greenery. The selective use of wood grilles further enhances the Zen atmosphere, while the combination of natural materials like stone, wood, and metal adds depth and subtle beauty to the residence.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award is expected to inspire Teng-Fa Yeh and Li-Yu Chiao to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, exploring new ways to seamlessly integrate cultural influences and create spaces that promote well-being and harmony. The award also serves as a testament to their dedication and expertise, likely attracting new opportunities and collaborations within the industry.Rounded Shadow was designed by Teng-Fa Yeh and Li-Yu Chiao, who successfully combined their skills and vision to create this award-winning interior space.Interested parties may learn more about the design through neutral channels like "designers" at:About Teng-Fa Yeh and Li-Yu ChiaoTeng-Fa Yeh and Li-Yu Chiao are accomplished interior designers based in Taiwan, China. Their design philosophy revolves around integrating the five senses into life, finding a balanced aesthetic that endows spaces with the most suitable soul. By skillfully combining elements of vision, touch, smell, hearing, and taste, Teng-Fa Yeh and Li-Yu Chiao create living spaces that allow users to experience life from a different perspective, with the five senses balanced to perfection.About Usm Innovation Integrated DesignUSM Innovation Integrated Design is a forward-thinking design firm that embraces the constant interplay between rationality and creativity in space design. The integrated design team at USM skillfully incorporates the five senses into their projects, embodying an attitude of "beauty" in life and endowing environments with the most fitting soul space. By integrating vision, touch, smell, hearing, and taste, and finding a balanced aesthetic among these senses, USM Design creates living spaces that allow users to experience life from a fresh perspective, with the five senses harmoniously balanced.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit positive emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact the global community. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, and promoting the principles of good design, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

