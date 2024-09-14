Russians Attacked Kharkiv, Zolochiv With Kabs At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, five civilians were in shelling over the past day, and at night Russian struck Kharkiv and Zolochiv with guided aerial bombs (KAB).

This was reported on by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of the regional administration, at 04:47 in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, a hit by a guided aerial bomb was recorded on the territory of a residential complex. It hit the ground, there were no casualties.

In Zolochiv, 6 private houses, two outbuildings and three cars were damaged as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike.

According to Syniehubov, a 30-year-old woman was injured in Kupiansk by an FPV drone strike yesterday, and a private household was damaged by an MLRS attack. The city was also hit by an Iskander missile, which destroyed the buildings of a bread factory and injured a 64-year-old civilian.

In Novoosynove, a household building burned down as a result of shelling, and a 65-year-old man was injured. There is also a casualty in Dvorichna.

In the village of Lisne, Kharkiv district, grass and branches on an area of 500 square meters and forest litter on an area of 1 hectare were burning as a result of the shelling. In Borova, Izium district, coniferous litter on an area of 6.6 hectares was also burning, and a 67-year-old man was injured.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 13, four people were injured in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region as a result of shelling.

