Invaders Attacked Orikhiv Community In Zaporizhzhia Region At Night, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian was killed as a result of shelling by Russian of the Orikhiv community in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“At night, due to massive shelling by Russians, private houses of residents of the Orikhiv community were destroyed. Unfortunately, there are - rescuers pulled out a man born in 1976 from the rubble,” Fedorov wrote.

He expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the invaders struck 317 times in 8 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.