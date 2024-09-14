10Th International United Cultures Forum Concludes In St. Petersburg
The 10th International United Cultures Forum has come to an end
in St. Petersburg, Russia. The final session of the event saw the
participation of a delegation from Azerbaijan led by Minister of
Culture Adil Karimli, Azernews reports.
The session was moderated by Mikhail Gusman, Deputy General
Director of TASS agency.
Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Chairman of the government of the
Russian Federation, highlighted the significance of the forum,
emphasizing its role in fostering development and cooperation based
on traditional values. She noted that the event, titled United
Cultures, has become an important platform for intercultural
exchange, bringing together representatives from various countries
to discuss global issues.
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, also spoke
at the forum. He praised the productive meetings held by the
Azerbaijani delegation and proposed expanding the CIS Interstate
Humanitarian Cooperation Fund to include participants from a wider
range of countries beyond the CIS. His proposal received support
from Tatyana Golikova, who thanked him for his work and extended
her best wishes.
