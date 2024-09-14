HMC's Rumailah Hospital Opens Advanced Spinal Decompression Clinic

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's Male Physiotherapy Department at Rumailah Hospital recently opened its new Spinal Decompression for chronic neck and back pain management. The clinic is located at Rumailah Hospital's Outpatient Department and provides the necessary for physiotherapy patients using advanced technologies and cutting-edge devices.

The Spinal Decompression Clinic was opened under the supervision of Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief of the Department of Geriatrics and Long-Term Care at HMC and the Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of Rumailah Hospital. Noora Al Madahka, Assistant Executive Director of Clinical Services and Rehabilitation at HMC confirmed that the technologies introduced in the new clinic help to improve the recovery rate for chronic neck and low back pain for patients. Spine decompression technology is considered the most advanced and non-invasive used in physiotherapy by extending the spine using a mechanical stretching table to relieve neck, back and leg pain. This procedure reduces pressure on the nerves and vertebrae and allows blood and oxygen to flow to the spine, enhancing recovery rates.



Kamil Zarour, Supervisor, Physiotherapy OPD at HMC stated that“the treatment is non-invasive and does not cause any complications for the patient. We use this type of treatment with patients who suffer from chronic neck or leg pain including sciatica caused by spinal nerve compression, spinal trauma that affects the nerve roots and herniated disk conditions. Patients might feel some mild pains or temporary spasms following the treatment in the affected area, but it quickly disappears with time. The treatment duration usually takes 30-50 minutes and patients typically require several sessions over 5 to7 weeks depending on the patient's condition.”

He further added,“In some cases, the physical therapist may recommend the use of a complementary set of therapeutic procedures that will help speed up the healing rates, such as heat or cold therapy, electrical stimulation to release muscle contractions, and high-frequency ultrasound to warm the affected area.”