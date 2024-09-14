River Plate Cruise Past Tucuman In Argentina's Top Flight
(MENAFN- IANS) Buenos Aires, Sep 14 (IANS) River Plate scored twice in each half to romp to a 4-1 home victory over Atletico Tucuman in Argentina's Primera Division.
The visitors opened the scoring through Franco Albanell but River took a 2-1 lead into the interval after goals from Leandro Gonzalez and Miguel Borja.
Maximiliano Meza and Facundo Colidio extended the advantage in the last 20 minutes as River ended a run of five league matches without a victory, reported Xinhua.
Marcelo Gallardo's men are now eighth in the 28-team Primera Division standings with 21 points, six points behind leaders Velez Sarsfield, while Atletico Tucuman remained second two points shy of Velez.
Earlier on Friday, Deportivo Riestra continued their impressive league form as Jonathan Herrera's 71st-minute penalty gave them a 1-0 home win over Huracan.
In other Primera Division matches Union drew 1-1 at Lanus, Central Cordoba prevailed 2-1 at home to local rivals Instituto.
