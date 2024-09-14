Livingstone Leads England To Three Wickets Victory Over Australia In Second T20I

(MENAFN- IANS) Cardiff, Sep 14 (IANS) Liam Livingstone led England to a dramatic three-wicket victory over Australia in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens, leveling the series at 1-1. Livingstone's explosive 87 from 47 balls, complemented by a performance, turned the game in England's favor and set the stage for a decisive final match at Old Trafford.

Livingstone's 50th T20I appearance was marked by a memorable performance with both bat and ball. His dual prowess was on full display as he first claimed 2-16 with the ball, providing crucial breakthroughs that stymied Australia's progress. Later, with the bat, he unleashed a furious assault, smashing six fours and five sixes in an innings that proved pivotal in England's chase of 194 runs.

The chase began shakily for England with the dismissal of openers Phil Salt and Dawid Malan. Salt had earlier provided a brisk start with a quickfire 39, but his departure brought Livingstone to the crease with England in a precarious position at 34-2. The pressure was palpable, but Livingstone's cool composure and explosive hitting turned the tide.

Joining forces with Jacob Bethell, who was making only his second international appearance, Livingstone orchestrated a 90-run partnership. Bethell, initially playing a supportive role, soon showcased his own talent with a blistering innings of 44 from 24 balls. His highlight was a 20-run over off Adam Zampa, which significantly eased the chase. Bethell's innings was notable not just for its flair but also for setting a record as the highest score by an England batter aged 20 or under in T20 internationals.

As England approached their target, a slight wobble ensued with Bethell's dismissal, but Livingstone remained unflappable. He reached his half-century off just 27 balls and continued his assault until the scores were level. His innings came to an end only when victory was assured, falling to part-time spinner Matthew Short, who had an impressive 5-22.

Australia, batting first, had set a formidable target with a total of 193-6. Jake Fraser-McGurk starred with the bat, scoring a maiden international fifty. He was supported by Josh Inglis, who added a crucial 42. Despite a rapid start and a power-packed innings from Travis Head, who captained Australia in Mitchell Marsh's absence, England managed to rein in the scoring rate through disciplined bowling and fielding.

Sean Abbott's early strikes had put Australia on top, but England's recovery was spearheaded by the disciplined pace of Brydon Carse and the spin of Adil Rashid. Carse's pace variations and Rashid's spin restricted the flow of runs, while Livingstone's clever bowling and fielding maintained pressure.

The series decider will be played at Old Trafford on Sunday.