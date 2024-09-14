Biden, NATO Effectively Declaring War On Russia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) There is no other way to interpret it: Washington and its client members are declaring war on Russia.

That is the direct meaning of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forthcoming visit to Washington, where the parties will agree on targets inside Russia.

To say this is an insane, reckless move is an understatement. This is the most dangerous step possible for the US and NATO – and it will likely lead to World War III.

Don't believe any rhetoric“justifying” the use of long-range missiles on Russia. has pointed out that while Ukraine will host the missiles, they will be fired by NATO personnel who will also insert the targeting data coming from overhead satellites covering Russian territory. Those satellites are American.

The upcoming Zelensky-Joe Biden meeting should also include Vice President Kamala Harris, so she takes full responsibility for starting a war.

No one can presume what the outcome will be. Will Russia unleash nuclear weapons and bring a definitive end to the Ukraine war?

Will it shoot down American satellites?

Will Russia send rockets to hit supply depots in Europe, especially in Poland, which is the jumping-off point for military supplies to Ukraine?

There are many other possibilities open to Russia. Russia could transfer nuclear weapons to Iran, for example, or to Syria.

