(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) US VIRGIN ISLANDS, St Croix – In a strategic effort to boost St Croix's economic growth and strengthen its appeal as a premier cruise destination, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. has introduced a legislative proposal to allow cruise ships berthed in St Croix to operate their onboard casinos while in port.

This focused initiative, exclusively for cruise ship passengers, is designed to enhance the island's attractiveness to major cruise lines and increase visitor spending, providing a direct boost to the local economy.

“Passing this legislation isn't just about enabling casino operations. It's about making St Croix a standout stop on Caribbean cruise itineraries,” said Governor Bryan during the weekly briefing from Government House.“We know that about 90 percent of cruise passengers venture off the ship to explore our islands. They shop in our local stores, dine in our restaurants, and enrich our economy. Allowing the casinos to remain open while in port gives cruise passengers more options, and in turn, creates greater opportunities for our businesses and residents.”

Governor Bryan emphasized that the bill is part of the Bryan-Roach administration's broader efforts to revitalize St Croix's tourism product and sustain the momentum gained from increased cruise visits over the last three years. Currently, cruise ships spend an average of ten hours in the Port of Frederiksted, and passengers often miss out on fully experiencing the island due to early ship departures.

“Our strategy is simple: extend the day, extend the stay, increase the spend,” Governor Bryan said.“We need to give visitors more time to enjoy St Croix – whether it's taking a second tour, shopping in Frederiksted, or savouring our rich culture. This legislation offers cruise lines an economic incentive by saving on fuel costs, while keeping passengers engaged and spending in our towns.”

The proposed legislation mirrors Act No. 6287, which has successfully allowed cruise ship casinos in the St Thomas and St John districts for over 20 years. Extending this benefit to St. Croix will have an equally positive impact, encouraging cruise lines to bring more passengers to the island, ultimately driving economic growth for local businesses.

“Frederiksted has been a focal point of our administration's downtown revitalization efforts. Initiatives like the 'Derelict & Abandoned Buildings Legislation,' the Frederiksted Jazz series, and the waterfront redevelopment are all designed to enhance the visitor experience,” Governor Bryan added.“This legislation is the next step in our efforts to make St Croix an even more appealing destination.”

As part of his ongoing strategy to breathe new life into the Virgin Islands' town centers, Governor Bryan also highlighted the administration's allocation of $1 million for revitalizing downtown Charlotte Amalie, Christiansted, and Frederiksted. The funds will support local organizations like the St Thomas Chamber of Commerce, Our Town Frederiksted, and the Christiansted Retail & Restaurant Association in hosting after-hours events that stimulate economic activity and attract both residents and visitors.

“The economic viability of our towns has always been a key priority of this administration. We've worked closely with our cruise partners to triple the number of passengers visiting our islands, and we're confident that this casino legislation will further strengthen our position in the cruise market,” said Governor Bryan.“It's time for the 35th Legislature to act and help us unlock St Croix's full potential.”

Governor Bryan also pointed to additional long-term strategies being pursued to enhance the visitor experience, including efforts to encourage cruise lines to provision locally, purchase water, reduce emissions through shore power at the port, and even participate in local nighttime activities like the“Harbor Night” festivals, which would be revived with the help of a recently approved $250,000 grant to Our Town Frederiksted.

“We're working to create a vibrant and bustling Frederiksted, where both tourists and locals can enjoy events and activities day and night,” Governor Bryan said.“This legislation is one critical piece of the puzzle that will extend the stay of our cruise passengers, increase cruise ship calls, and provide a significant boost to our economy.”

In closing, Governor Bryan thanked the 35th Legislature for its attention to the matter and urged swift passage of the cruise ship casino legislation.“Together, we can move St Croix forward, strengthen our tourism product, and build a brighter future for the entire Virgin Islands.”

This legislative proposal is one of many initiatives by the Bryan-Roach administration to ensure the long-term prosperity of the Territory. From downtown revitalization projects to supporting major cultural events like the Taste of St Croix, the administration remains committed to transforming the Virgin Islands into a premier global destination for visitors and an even better place for residents.

