ASM Global Middle East Pioneers Inclusivity With Coca-Cola Arena As The First Live Events Venue In GCC To Join Hidden Disabilities Sunflower

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a significant step towards inclusivity, Coca-Cola Arena, the premier live events venue in Dubai, has proudly become the first arena in the region to join Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. This landmark move highlights Coca-Cola Arena's commitment to creating an accessible and welcoming environment for all visitors, regardless of their personal challenges.

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is an initiative designed to support individuals who have non-visible disabilities. This includes a wide range of conditions such as autism, chronic pain, mental health issues, and other disabilities that are not immediately apparent. Coca-Cola Arena's decision to adopt this program is a reflection of its dedication to enhancing the guest experience for everyone.

As a leading entertainment and sports hub in the GCC, the arena is known for hosting a diverse range of events from international concerts and sports events to family shows and corporate gatherings. By joining Hidden Disabilities Sunflower global network, Coca-Cola Arena is setting a new standard for inclusivity in the region's live events sector.

The process to implement the Sunflower at Coca-Cola Arena has been meticulous and thoughtful. The arena has trained its staff to recognize and respond to the needs of individuals with hidden disabilities. Staff members have been educated on how to offer assistance respectfully and efficiently, ensuring that every visitor feels supported and valued.

Commenting on the official launch of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower at Coca-Cola Arena, Mark Jan Kar, SVP, Entertainment & Content Development, MENA, ASM Global said:“This initiative is especially significant in the GCC region, where the concept of hidden disabilities and inclusive practices is still gaining traction. By leading the way with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower and investing in our team's awareness and support training, we strive to foster a more inclusive culture. This focus aligns with the broader goals of promoting diversity and ensuring that all individuals have equal opportunities to enjoy live events.”

Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland, exclusive partner of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower in the Middle East, said:“We are delighted to welcome Coca-Cola Arena as the first entertainment venue joining Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network in the Middle East. Implementation of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower demonstrates company's commitment to creating inclusive and supportive environment where Sunflower wearers can enjoy all that Coca-Cola Arena has to offer”

The introduction of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower at Coca-Cola Arena is part of a broader trend towards inclusivity within the events and entertainment industry. As awareness of hidden disabilities grows, venues around the world are beginning to implement similar programs to ensure that their facilities are accessible to everyone. By taking this important step, Coca-Cola Arena is not only enhancing its reputation as a forward-thinking venue but also setting a benchmark for others in the region to follow.

