Trump accuses Democrats of recent ‘assassination attempt’

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald has expressed concern that the rhetoric from the Party, which portrays him as a danger to electoral democracy, may have played a role in recent threats against his life. This statement follows an incident on Sunday when the Secret Service intercepted a gunman hiding at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The suspect fled the scene but was quickly apprehended thanks to an eyewitness who provided a description of the vehicle.



In a detailed interview on X Spaces the following day, Trump recounted the frightening events and pointed out that this marks the second assassination attempt on him within a two-month span. The first attempt occurred during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in mid-July, where a bullet fragment grazed his ear.



Trump remarked on the intense political climate, saying, “There’s a lot of rhetoric going on right now. A lot of people think that the Democrats, when they talk about ‘threat to democracy’ and all of this… And it seems that both of these people were radical lefts,” referring to the suspects involved in both incidents.



Previously, Trump had also linked political attacks directed at him to potential influences on the perpetrators of violence. The Democratic Party has consistently framed Trump as a would-be tyrant aiming to undermine the political system, urging voters to rally behind their candidates to protect the nation's democratic future.



In response to the incidents targeting Trump, senior Democratic figures, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, have condemned the violence, reinforcing their stance against such threats. The exchange of accusations between the two political parties highlights the increasingly volatile political landscape in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.



As the country gears up for what promises to be a contentious electoral cycle, concerns about political violence and its ramifications continue to loom large, affecting candidates and their supporters alike.

MENAFN18092024000045015687ID1108687568