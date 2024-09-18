National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030 Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Security Agency yesterday unveiled the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030.

The event, held under the auspices of the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, was attended by various ministers, heads of authorities, and senior officials.

The strategy is designed to support the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030 and to establish Qatar as a global frontrunner in the secure integration of emerging technologies.

In his introductory remarks, President of the National Cyber Security Agency H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki expressed his pride in Qatar's recognition by the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as a leading model in cybersecurity, having achieved the highest position in the Global Cybersecurity Index. He underscored the necessity of collaborative efforts between the government and private sectors.

“This collaborative spirit is captured in the slogan and vision of the Second National cyber Security Strategy, which envisions a shared commitment to building trust in cyberspace, ensuring Qatar's continued progress and prosperity.” he said

He added,“We have been keen to adopt this approach during the preparation phase of this strategy. We worked closely with a broad range of organizations and coordinated intensively with working groups responsible for the preparation of the Third National Development Strategy to ensure to unified efforts in line with Qatar National Vision 2030”.

He emphasized that the guiding principles of the National Cyber Security Strategy are founded on the values of Shared Responsibility, Risk-Based Approach, Results Orientation, Individual Human Rights, Economic Prosperity, and Coordination and Collaboration. These principles serve as the foundation for achieving national cybersecurity and provide essential direction for guidance and implementation.

He further stated that the Second National Cyber Security Strategy acts as a framework to tackle the evolving challenges in cyberspace, emphasizing the importance of establishing robust foundations for cooperation and collaboration at local, regional, and international levels.

In his closing statements, HE Al Malki reiterated the National Cyber Security Agency's dedication to ensuring a secure cyberspace that serves the interests of all individuals and organizations in Qatar, fosters sustainable national development, and upholds Qatar's status as a leader in cybersecurity on both regional and global stages.

During the event, Engineer Dana Yousef Al Abdulla, the Director of National Cyber Governance and Assurance Affairs at the National Cyber Security Agency, delivered a detailed presentation on the strategy's goals and its extensive development process. She highlighted the associated risks, opportunities, and vision that form the foundation of the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030, underscoring its vital importance in realizing the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The National Cyber Security Strategy outlines five key pillars. the first of which is the Cyber Security and Resilience in the Qatar Ecosystem that focuses on enhancing the security and resilience of Qatar's cyber environment, with particular emphasis on critical national infrastructure and based on evolving cyber risks while aligning with national priorities.

The second pillar is Legislation, Regulations, and Law Enforcement that aims to develop national legal and regulatory frameworks, governance models and operational approaches.

The third one is Thriving, Innovative, and Data-Driven Economy that supports the development of national cybersecurity capabilities through research, development, and innovation across both public and private sectors. It also promotes investments for fostering a dynamic electronic industry.

The fourth pillar is cyber Culture and Workforce Talent Development that seeks to cultivate a qualified cybersecurity workforce and embed cybersecurity awareness throughout society. The fifth pillar on International Cooperation and Trusted Partners, aims to play an active role in international collaboration and cyber diplomacy, enhancing cooperation at both regional and global levels for a secure and resilient cyberspace.

The National cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030 represents a comprehensive, resilient, and forward-looking framework. As cybersecurity emerges as one of the most significant challenges of our time, this strategy addresses its critical role in safeguarding national security and shaping the everyday lives of individuals.